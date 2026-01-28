Compared to Estimates, Danaher (DHR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Danaher (DHR) reported revenue of $6.84 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.23, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22, the EPS surprise was +0.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Growth - Organic sales (Core) : 2.5% versus 1.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2.5% versus 1.8% estimated by six analysts on average. Total sales- Biotechnology : $2.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $2.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Total sales- Diagnostics : $2.72 billion versus $2.7 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $2.72 billion versus $2.7 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Total sales- Life Sciences : $2.09 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $2.09 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Operating profit- Biotechnology : $540 million versus $535.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $540 million versus $535.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating profit- Other : $-87 million versus $-88.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-87 million versus $-88.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating profit- Diagnostics : $713 million versus $690.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $713 million versus $690.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating profit- Life Sciences: $336 million compared to the $258.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Danaher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Danaher here>>>

Shares of Danaher have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

