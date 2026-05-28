Compared to Estimates, Costco (COST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2026, Costco (COST) reported revenue of $70.53 billion, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.93, compared to $4.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.91, the EPS surprise was +0.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Total Company (Adjusted) : 6.6% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6.6% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable sales - Total Company : 9.8% versus 8.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 9.8% versus 8.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of warehouses - Total worldwide : 931 versus 932 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 931 versus 932 estimated by five analysts on average. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - U.S. (Adjusted) : 6.8% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.8% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Total paid members : 82,900 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 83,668.

: 82,900 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 83,668. Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico : 639 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 640.

: 639 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 640. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Canada (Adjusted) : 6.2% versus 6.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6.2% versus 6.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Other International (Adjusted) : 5.9% versus 6.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.9% versus 6.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable sales - Canada : 10.7% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10.7% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Total cardholders : 148,500 compared to the 151,084 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 148,500 compared to the 151,084 average estimate based on two analysts. Membership fees : $1.37 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

: $1.37 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Net Sales: $69.15 billion compared to the $68.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.

Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Costco here>>>

Shares of Costco have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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