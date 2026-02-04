Compared to Estimates, Corpay (CPAY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Corpay (CPAY) reported $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.7%. EPS of $6.04 for the same period compares to $5.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.95, the EPS surprise was +1.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Spend volume - Corporate Payments : 81.43 million versus 67.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 81.43 million versus 67.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Lodging Payments - Room nights : 7.9 million versus 10.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 7.9 million versus 10.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues, net per room night - Lodging Payments : $14.18 compared to the $11.96 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $14.18 compared to the $11.96 average estimate based on four analysts. Other - Revenues, net per transaction : $0.16 compared to the $0.15 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.16 compared to the $0.15 average estimate based on three analysts. Other - Transactions : 507.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 532.15 million.

: 507.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 532.15 million. Revenue, net per spend - Corporate Payments : $0.59 compared to the $0.73 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.59 compared to the $0.73 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues, net per transaction - Vehicle Payments : $2.58 compared to the $2.54 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.58 compared to the $2.54 average estimate based on three analysts. Tag transactions - Vehicle Payments : $23.40 compared to the $23.77 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $23.40 compared to the $23.77 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Corporate Payments : $480.79 million compared to the $475.81 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.9% year over year.

: $480.79 million compared to the $475.81 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.9% year over year. Revenues- Vehicle Payments : $572.85 million compared to the $566.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.

: $572.85 million compared to the $566.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year. Revenues- Lodging Payments : $112.51 million compared to the $119.8 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

: $112.51 million compared to the $119.8 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Revenues- Other Payments: $82.07 million versus $79.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.

Here is how Corpay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Corpay have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

