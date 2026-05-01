Compared to Estimates, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported revenue of $5.32 billion, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion, representing a surprise of +2.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America : $888 million compared to the $902.2 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.

: $888 million compared to the $902.2 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific : $804 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $759.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

: $804 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $759.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe, Middle East & Africa : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.2% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.2% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America : $1.31 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change. Net Sales- Pet Nutrition : $1.19 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care : $4.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

: $4.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Operating profit- Pet Nutrition : $280 million compared to the $264.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $280 million compared to the $264.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $1.03 billion versus $972.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Colgate-Palmolive here>>>

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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