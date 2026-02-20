Compared to Estimates, Cogent (CCOI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cogent Communications (CCOI) reported $240.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of -$0.64 for the same period compares to -$0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.01 million, representing a surprise of -1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Customer Connections - Wavelength : 2,064 compared to the 2,131 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,064 compared to the 2,131 average estimate based on three analysts. Customer Connections - Total : 117,643 versus 117,520 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 117,643 versus 117,520 estimated by three analysts on average. Customer Connections - On-net : 87,944 compared to the 88,787 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 87,944 compared to the 88,787 average estimate based on three analysts. Customer Connections - Off-net : 24,656 versus 24,546 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 24,656 versus 24,546 estimated by three analysts on average. Customer Connections - Non-Core : 2,979 versus 2,805 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,979 versus 2,805 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Corporate Revenue : $102.82 million compared to the $105.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.

: $102.82 million compared to the $105.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year. Revenue- Enterprise : $34.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.7%.

: $34.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.7%. Revenue- Net-Centric Revenue : $103.35 million versus $101.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

: $103.35 million versus $101.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Revenue- Wavelength : $12.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.7%.

: $12.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.7%. Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue : $1.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.5%.

: $1.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.5%. Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue : $134.28 million compared to the $130.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $134.28 million compared to the $130.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue: $92.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%.

Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Cogent have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)

