Compared to Estimates, CNX Resources (CNX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) reported $722.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 63.7%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +38.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $521.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +30.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Daily Production : 1,693.00 Mcfe/D versus 1,685.37 Mcfe/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,693.00 Mcfe/D versus 1,685.37 Mcfe/D estimated by three analysts on average. Oil/Condensate - Gross Price : $58.08 compared to the $63.45 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $58.08 compared to the $63.45 average estimate based on three analysts. NGL - Sales Volume : 2,180.00 MBBL compared to the 1,914.39 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,180.00 MBBL compared to the 1,914.39 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts. Oil/Condensate - Sales Volume : 58.00 MBBL compared to the 46.93 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts.

: 58.00 MBBL compared to the 46.93 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts. NGL - Gross Price : $27.54 versus $23.17 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $27.54 versus $23.17 estimated by three analysts on average. Realized Natural Gas Price per Mcf : $3.15 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.21.

: $3.15 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.21. Production Volumes - Total : 152.40 Bcfe versus 151.68 Bcfe estimated by three analysts on average.

: 152.40 Bcfe versus 151.68 Bcfe estimated by three analysts on average. Natural Gas - Sales Volume : 138.94 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 140.30 MMcf.

: 138.94 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 140.30 MMcf. Average Sales Price - Natural Gas: $4.74 versus $5.05 estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how CNX Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CNX Resources here>>>

Shares of CNX Resources have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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