Compared to Estimates, CF (CF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, CF Industries (CF) reported revenue of $1.87 billion, up 22.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.99, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion, representing a surprise of +4.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales volume by product - Ammonia : 1,272.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,164.55 KTon.

: 1,272.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,164.55 KTon. Tons of product sold - Total : 4,528.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,721.13 KTon.

: 4,528.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,721.13 KTon. Sales volume by product - Granular Urea : 857.00 KTon versus 1,021.51 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 857.00 KTon versus 1,021.51 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : 1,606.00 KTon compared to the 1,693.76 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,606.00 KTon compared to the 1,693.76 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea : $434.00 compared to the $412.49 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $434.00 compared to the $412.49 average estimate based on three analysts. Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia : $557.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $485.54.

: $557.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $485.54. Sales volume by product - Other Sales volume : 556.00 KTon versus 580.50 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 556.00 KTon versus 580.50 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Ammonia : $708 million versus $570.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.8% change.

: $708 million versus $570.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.8% change. Net Sales- Granular Urea : $372 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $423.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $372 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $423.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : $564 million compared to the $560.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.6% year over year.

: $564 million compared to the $560.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.6% year over year. Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate) : $81 million versus $71.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change.

: $81 million versus $71.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change. Net Sales- Other: $147 million compared to the $153.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CF have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

