Compared to Estimates, CF (CF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, CF Industries (CF) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +25.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia : $454 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $443.05.

: $454 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $443.05. Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : 1,875 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,653.83 KTon.

: 1,875 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,653.83 KTon. Sales volume by product - Granular Urea : 1,125 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,128.25 KTon.

: 1,125 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,128.25 KTon. Sales volume by product - Ammonia : 1,146 KTon compared to the 914.12 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1,146 KTon compared to the 914.12 KTon average estimate based on five analysts. Tons of product sold - Total : 5,004 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4,786.64 KTon.

: 5,004 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4,786.64 KTon. Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : $251 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $248.76.

: $251 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $248.76. Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea : $390 versus $380.58 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $390 versus $380.58 estimated by five analysts on average. Net Sales- Ammonia : $520 million compared to the $407.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.4% year over year.

: $520 million compared to the $407.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.4% year over year. Net Sales- Granular Urea : $439 million compared to the $428.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $439 million compared to the $428.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : $470 million compared to the $414.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

: $470 million compared to the $414.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate) : $101 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

: $101 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Net Sales- Other: $133 million compared to the $139.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

Shares of CF have returned +19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

