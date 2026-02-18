Compared to Estimates, Carvana (CVNA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Carvana (CVNA) reported revenue of $5.6 billion, up 58% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.22, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.22 billion, representing a surprise of +7.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +274.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Per retail unit gross profit - Total : $6,427.00 compared to the $6,781.18 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $6,427.00 compared to the $6,781.18 average estimate based on five analysts. Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales : 163,522 compared to the 158,132 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 163,522 compared to the 158,132 average estimate based on five analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle : $2,990.00 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,198.55.

: $2,990.00 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,198.55. Per retail unit gross profit - Other : $2,807.00 versus $2,983.05 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2,807.00 versus $2,983.05 estimated by four analysts on average. Per unit revenue - Wholesale vehicles : $9,636.00 versus $10,326.34 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $9,636.00 versus $10,326.34 estimated by four analysts on average. Per unit revenue - Retail vehicles : $25,416.00 versus $24,019.17 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $25,416.00 versus $24,019.17 estimated by four analysts on average. Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales : 81,050 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67,724.

: 81,050 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67,724. Markets at end of period (metropolitan statistical areas) : 316 compared to the 316 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 316 compared to the 316 average estimate based on three analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale : $630.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $587.63.

: $630.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $587.63. Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net : $4.16 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.9%.

: $4.16 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.9%. Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $459 million versus $436.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.8% change.

: $459 million versus $436.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.8% change. Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $988 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $950.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.7%.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Carvana here>>>

Shares of Carvana have returned -20.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.