Compared to Estimates, CarMax (KMX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2026, CarMax (KMX) reported revenue of $5.95 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.77 billion, representing a surprise of +3.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +57.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicle : $2,115.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1,933.76.

: $2,115.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1,933.76. Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicle : $940.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $927.49.

: $940.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $927.49. Unit Sales - Used vehicles : 181,188 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 179,115.

: 181,188 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 179,115. Unit Sales - Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle : 303,969 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 296,704.

: 303,969 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 296,704. Number of stores - Total : 255 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 256.

: 255 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 256. Net sales and operating revenues- Wholesale vehicle : $1.01 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $954.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

: $1.01 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $954.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%. Net sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $158.81 million compared to the $156.91 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $158.81 million compared to the $156.91 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Net sales and operating revenues- Used vehicle : $4.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $4.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net : $-4.1 million versus $-2.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.3% change.

: $-4.1 million versus $-2.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.3% change. Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues : $105.3 million compared to the $103.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $105.3 million compared to the $103.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Other sales and revenues- Other : $22.7 million versus $20.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $22.7 million versus $20.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $34.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CarMax here>>>

Shares of CarMax have returned +17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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