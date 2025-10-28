Compared to Estimates, Camping World (CWH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Camping World (CWH) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +19.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Unit sales - New vehicle : 20,286 compared to the 22,018 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 20,286 compared to the 22,018 average estimate based on two analysts. Average selling price - Used vehicles : $31,512.00 compared to the $32,714.65 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $31,512.00 compared to the $32,714.65 average estimate based on two analysts. Average selling price - New vehicles : $37,798.00 versus $36,053.57 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $37,798.00 versus $36,053.57 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit sales - Used vehicle : 18,694 compared to the 16,267 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 18,694 compared to the 16,267 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans : $52.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $52.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles : $766.78 million compared to the $828.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.

: $766.78 million compared to the $828.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles : $589.09 million compared to the $525.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.7% year over year.

: $589.09 million compared to the $525.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.7% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club : $10.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

: $10.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net : $178.3 million versus $176.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $178.3 million versus $176.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail : $1.75 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other : $208.63 million versus $227.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

: $208.63 million versus $227.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Gross Profit- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, Service and Other: $94.21 million compared to the $108.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Camping World have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

