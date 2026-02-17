Compared to Estimates, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) reported $2.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of -$0.33 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -82.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Revenues- Las Vegas : $1.04 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.

: $1.04 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%. Net Revenues- Regional : $1.4 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $1.4 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Net Revenues- Caesars Digital : $419 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $407.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.7%.

: $419 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $407.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.7%. Net Revenues- Managed and Branded : $65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $69.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

: $65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $69.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Net Revenues- Corporate and Other : $-5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -266.7%.

: $-5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -266.7%. Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas : $447 million compared to the $446.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $447 million compared to the $446.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Regional : $404 million versus $405.02 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $404 million versus $405.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other : $-51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-49.24 million.

: $-51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-49.24 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Managed and Branded : $16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.41 million.

: $16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.41 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Caesars Digital: $85 million versus $78.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how Caesars Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned -25.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

