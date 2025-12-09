Compared to Estimates, AutoZone (AZO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2025, AutoZone (AZO) reported revenue of $4.63 billion, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $31.04, compared to $32.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 billion, representing a surprise of -0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $32.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change : 4.8% compared to the 4.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 4.8% compared to the 4.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Total Same Store Sales (Constant Currency) : 4.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5.6%.

: 4.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5.6%. Square footage - Total : 52,219.00 Ksq ft compared to the 52,371.60 Ksq ft average estimate based on four analysts.

: 52,219.00 Ksq ft compared to the 52,371.60 Ksq ft average estimate based on four analysts. Total Same Store Sales : 5.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.7%.

: 5.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.7%. Total Auto-Zone Store : 7,710 versus 7,711 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 7,710 versus 7,711 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic : 6,666 compared to the 6,659 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6,666 compared to the 6,659 average estimate based on four analysts. Square footage per store : 6.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.8 million.

: 6.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.8 million. Sales per average square foot : $89 thousand compared to the $89.16 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: $89 thousand compared to the $89.16 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Same store sales- International : 11.2% compared to the 9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.2% compared to the 9% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Opened-Brazil : 2 versus 6 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2 versus 6 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Opened-Mexico : 12 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.

: 12 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7. Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of AutoZone have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

