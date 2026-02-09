Compared to Estimates, Arch Capital (ACGL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) reported $4.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $2.98 for the same period compares to $2.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion, representing a surprise of +1.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Loss Ratio - Total : 53.6% compared to the 54.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 53.6% compared to the 54.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Mortgage Segment : 14.5% versus 16.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 14.5% versus 16.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Expense Ratio - Other Operating Expense Ratio : 8.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.4%.

: 8.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.4%. Combined Ratio - Total : 80.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83%.

: 80.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83%. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Mortgage Segment : $290 million compared to the $304.7 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.

: $290 million compared to the $304.7 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year. Revenues- Other underwriting income (loss) : $52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +766.7%.

: $52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +766.7%. Revenues- Net investment income : $434 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $416.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $434 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $416.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment : $1.99 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $1.99 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment : $1.97 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $1.97 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $4.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $4.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenues- Equity in net income (loss) of investment funds accounted for using the equity method : $155 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $155 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Revenues- Other income (loss): $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%.

Here is how Arch Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Arch Capital here>>>

Shares of Arch Capital have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.