Compared to Estimates, ArcBest (ARCB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ArcBest (ARCB) reported $972.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $968.81 million, representing a surprise of +0.4%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.1%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Asset-Based - Operating Ratio : 96.2% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 96.2% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Asset-Light - Operating Ratio : 102.8% versus 100.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 102.8% versus 100.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Asset-Based - Pounds / Shipment : 1,095.00 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,081.23 lbs.

: 1,095.00 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,081.23 lbs. Asset-Based - Tons / Day : 11,036.00 Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,871.55 Ton.

: 11,036.00 Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,871.55 Ton. Asset-Based - Shipments / Day : 20,163.00 Tons compared to the 20,109.68 Tons average estimate based on two analysts.

: 20,163.00 Tons compared to the 20,109.68 Tons average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Based - Billed revenue/CWT : $47.94 compared to the $48.71 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $47.94 compared to the $48.71 average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Based - Workdays : 61 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61.

: 61 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61. Revenues- Asset-Based : $648.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $649 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

: $648.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $649 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%. Revenues- Asset-Light : $353.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $354.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

: $353.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $354.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%. Revenues- Other and eliminations : $-29.64 million compared to the $-31.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $-29.64 million compared to the $-31.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Operating income Non-GAAP- Asset-Based : $24.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.19 million.

: $24.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.19 million. Operating income Non-GAAP- Other and eliminations: $-10.6 million compared to the $-7.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how ArcBest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of ArcBest have returned +15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

