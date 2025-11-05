Compared to Estimates, APA (APA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, APA (APA) reported revenue of $2.02 billion, down 20.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +25.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Production volume per day - Total : 463.82 KBOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 447.37 KBOE/D.

: 463.82 KBOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 447.37 KBOE/D. Average price - Natural gas - Total : $2.25 versus $2.32 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.25 versus $2.32 estimated by six analysts on average. Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total : 932.22 millions of cubic feet per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 859.3 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 932.22 millions of cubic feet per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 859.3 millions of cubic feet per day. Average price per barrel - NGL - Total : $20.65 compared to the $20.84 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $20.65 compared to the $20.84 average estimate based on five analysts. Production volume per day - NGL - Total : 74.21 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 77.11 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

: 74.21 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 77.11 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Production volume per day - Oil - Total : 234.24 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 228.17 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on five analysts.

: 234.24 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 228.17 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on five analysts. Average price per barrel - Oil - Total : $67.43 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $65.17.

: $67.43 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $65.17. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas revenues : $192 million compared to the $189.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +86.4% year over year.

: $192 million compared to the $189.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +86.4% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues : $1.8 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

: $1.8 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues : $142 million versus $147.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.

: $142 million versus $147.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change. Purchased oil and gas sales : $311 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $378.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.3%.

: $311 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $378.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.3%. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues: $1.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%.

Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of APA have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

