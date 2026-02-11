Compared to Estimates, Antero Midstream (AM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) reported $297 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was -53.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Daily Volumes - Low Pressure Gathering : 3435 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3398.51 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 3435 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3398.51 millions of cubic feet per day. Average Daily Volumes - High Pressure Gathering : 3193 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3146.83 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 3193 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3146.83 millions of cubic feet per day. Average Daily Volumes - Compression : 3424 millions of cubic feet per day versus 3345.64 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3424 millions of cubic feet per day versus 3345.64 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by three analysts on average. Average Daily Volumes - Fresh Water Delivery : 93 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 98.28 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 93 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 98.28 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Average Daily Volumes - Other fluid handling : 58 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 53.34 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 58 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 53.34 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Water Handling- Antero Resources : $63.22 million compared to the $64.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.

: $63.22 million compared to the $64.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year. Revenues- Gathering and Processing- Antero Resources : $250.54 million compared to the $246.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $250.54 million compared to the $246.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Revenues- Gathering and Processing : $241.27 million compared to the $234.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $241.27 million compared to the $234.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Revenues- Water Handling : $64.13 million compared to the $58.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $64.13 million compared to the $58.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Revenues- Amortization of customer relationships: $-17.67 million compared to the $-18.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Here is how Antero Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Antero Midstream have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

