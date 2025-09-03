Compared to Estimates, American Eagle (AEO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +125%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of stores - AE Brand : 829 versus 822 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 829 versus 822 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 1,185 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,180.

: 1,185 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,180. Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFL/NE) : 325 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 330.

: 325 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 330. Gross square footage - Total : 7.27 Msq ft compared to the 7.22 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.27 Msq ft compared to the 7.22 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Todd Snyder : 23 versus 20 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 23 versus 20 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - Unsubscribed : 8 compared to the 7 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8 compared to the 7 average estimate based on two analysts. Total net revenue- American Eagle : $800.41 million compared to the $790.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.

: $800.41 million compared to the $790.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year. Total net revenue- Aerie: $429.08 million versus $402.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

Shares of American Eagle have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

