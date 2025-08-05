Compared to Estimates, ADM (ADM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) reported revenue of $21.17 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.11 billion, representing a surprise of +0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Processed volumes - Oilseeds : 9,051.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,872.00 Kmt.

: 9,051.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,872.00 Kmt. Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions : $2.79 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.

: $2.79 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds : $16.27 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

: $16.27 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%. Revenues- Other Business : $112 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $114.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

: $112 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $114.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Revenues- Nutrition : $1.99 billion compared to the $1.92 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

: $1.99 billion compared to the $1.92 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year. Segment Operating Profit- Carbohydrate Solutions- Total : $337 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $301.2 million.

: $337 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $301.2 million. Segment Operating Profit- Nutrition- Total : $114 million compared to the $126.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $114 million compared to the $126.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Operating Profit- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition : $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.68 million.

: $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.68 million. Segment Operating Profit- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Total : $379 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $486.41 million.

: $379 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $486.41 million. Segment Operating Profit- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services : $113 million compared to the $191.1 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $113 million compared to the $191.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Operating Profit- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing : $33 million compared to the $126.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $33 million compared to the $126.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Operating Profit- Other Business: $94 million compared to the $84 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of ADM have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

