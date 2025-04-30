Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.75 9.68 11.24 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 33.05 23.60 7.21 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 127.93 19.25 17.17 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 105.45 19.38 15.44 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 46.11 53.64 13.51 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 25.17 7.35 4.13 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 445.65 13.62 14.90 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% CommVault Systems Inc 44.40 25.79 8.08 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.30 2.94 5.65 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% Qualys Inc 27.62 9.79 7.90 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 47.16 5.97 3.30 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 18.72 15.68 1.22 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 60.65 87.99 1.82 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 84.18 23.75 8.36 7.83% $0.71 $1.47 13.42%

When closely examining Microsoft, the following trends emerge:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.75 is lower than the industry average by 0.38x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.68 , which is well below the industry average by 0.41x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.24 , which is 1.34x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 0.34% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 51.82x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 32.54x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.42%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance, indicating efficient operations and profitability. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future prospects compared to industry peers.

