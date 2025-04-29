Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.52 9.61 11.16 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 32.90 23.49 7.18 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 127.19 19.14 17.07 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 102.56 18.85 15.02 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 45.42 52.84 13.30 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 25.02 7.31 4.10 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 442.84 13.53 14.81 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.16 2.92 5.62 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 43.67 25.37 7.95 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 27.15 9.62 7.76 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 46.60 5.90 3.26 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 18.60 15.58 1.21 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 60.58 87.89 1.81 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 83.39 23.54 8.26 7.83% $0.71 $1.47 13.42%

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 31.52 significantly below the industry average by 0.38x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.61 , which is well below the industry average by 0.41x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.16 , which is 1.35x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 0.34% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion is 51.82x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 32.54x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.42%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, reflecting strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

