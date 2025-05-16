Comparative Study: Meta Platforms And Industry Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.17 8.75 9.85 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 18.30 5.76 5.59 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 9.75 0.84 1.69 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 11.85 4.65 6.01 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 22.76 9.45 13.97 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 37.51 3.87 8.07 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 22.50 6.18 1375.71 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 83.75 2.01 2.93 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 88.92 8.09 3.84 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Yelp Inc 19.38 3.47 1.91 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 7.28 0.59 1.28 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 38.87 2.78 1.20 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 18.81 0.76 1.02 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 10.49 1.74 4.18 4.72% $0.03 $0.06 12.24% Vtex 87.50 4.67 5.14 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 34.12 3.92 102.32 2.25% $3.88 $5.31 9.88%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 25.17 , which is 0.74x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.75 , which is 2.23x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 9.85 , which is 0.1x the industry average.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% , which is 6.8% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.8x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 9.88%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance relative to industry peers.

