Comparative Study: Eli Lilly And Industry Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in relation to its major competitors in the Pharmaceuticals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Eli Lilly Background

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Eli Lilly and Co 112.41 60.60 21.19 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk AS 44.02 34.97 15.34 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Johnson & Johnson 24.96 5.55 4.69 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Merck & Co Inc 21.96 6.90 4.84 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 40.28 6.51 5.28 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 23.82 5.65 4.92 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 31.38 1.82 2.79 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% GSK PLC 14.57 4.67 1.89 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Zoetis Inc 36.59 17.02 9.61 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 46.16 0.88 1.56 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 20.06 3.78 3.86 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.37 1.78 1.94 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Organon & Co 5.51 38.19 0.87 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 18.36 2.21 3.39 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 30.15 5.97 6.63 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Average 26.87 9.71 4.83 21.19% $34.06 $70.8 11.0%

By closely studying Eli Lilly, we can observe the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 112.41 for this company is 4.18x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 60.6 which exceeds the industry average by 6.24x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 21.19, surpassing the industry average by 4.39x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.5%, which is 1.31% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.12 Billion, which is 0.12x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $9.13 Billion, which indicates 0.13x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 35.98%, outperforming the industry average of 11.0%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Eli Lilly and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Eli Lilly is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Key Takeaways

For Eli Lilly in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Eli Lilly's high ROE and revenue growth suggest strong profitability and future prospects relative to industry competitors. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit figures may raise concerns about the company's operational efficiency and financial health.

