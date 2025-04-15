Comparative Study: Amazon.com And Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.93 6.76 3.06 7.34% $38.55 $88.9 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.68 1.98 2.07 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 9.09 3.06 2.60 9.28% $29.18 $59.65 11.33% MercadoLibre Inc 54.05 23.74 4.97 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 10.37 1.69 0.37 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 269.12 9.50 1.30 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.73 5.97 3.22 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.81 4.18 3.14 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.31 1.17 0.45 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% Dillard's Inc 8.65 2.78 0.78 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 14.17 3.54 2.18 8.12% $0.88 $2.03 4.2% Nordstrom Inc 13.82 3.53 0.27 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.47 0.69 0.14 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 52.76 3.38 0.97 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 6.64 0.19 0.04 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 61 8.31 0.31 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 38.71 4.91 1.52 5.26% $7.37 $16.29 10.33%

Through a detailed examination of Amazon.com, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 32.93 , which is 0.85x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.76 which exceeds the industry average by 1.38x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.06 , surpassing the industry average by 2.01x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% that is 2.08% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion , which is 5.23x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $88.9 Billion is 5.46x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.49% exceeds the industry average of 10.33%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

