Comparative Study: Amazon.com And Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 31.69 6.49 2.95 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.48 1.84 1.92 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 9.58 3.23 2.74 9.28% $29.18 $59.65 11.33% MercadoLibre Inc 47.62 20.91 4.38 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 9.47 1.54 0.34 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 247 8.70 1.19 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 15.49 5.53 2.98 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.80 1.26 0.49 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 33.46 3.90 2.94 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 14 3.52 2.16 8.12% $0.88 $2.03 4.2% Dillard's Inc 8.32 2.68 0.75 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% Nordstrom Inc 13.42 3.42 0.26 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.24 0.66 0.13 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 47 3.01 0.87 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 6.95 0.20 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 58 7.90 0.29 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 35.86 4.55 1.43 5.26% $7.37 $16.29 10.33%

By closely examining Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

At 31.69 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.88x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.49 which exceeds the industry average by 1.43x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 2.95 , which is 2.06x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% that is 2.08% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion , which is 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $37.37 Billion , which indicates 2.29x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.49% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.33%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.