Comparative Study: Amazon.com And Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.24 7.30 3.48 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.38 2.30 2.40 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 11.27 3.88 3.22 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 63.08 25.98 5.81 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% JD.com Inc 8.73 1.58 0.33 4.21% $12.54 $53.12 13.37% Coupang Inc 192.21 11.18 1.59 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% eBay Inc 16.62 6.44 3.29 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.46 1.38 0.53 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.16 4.11 3.09 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Dillard's Inc 10.51 3.38 0.95 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.09 4.27 2.63 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Nordstrom Inc 14.13 3.61 0.28 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.85 0.74 0.15 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 68.36 3.64 1.02 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.28 0.24 0.06 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 68.50 9.33 0.35 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 36.44 5.47 1.71 4.62% $7.48 $17.21 6.07%

After a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 34.24 significantly below the industry average by 0.94x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.3 which exceeds the industry average by 1.33x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.48 , which is 2.04x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% , which is 1.17% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 4.88x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 4.57x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% exceeds the industry average of 6.07%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

