Company News for Sep 8, 2025

Broadcom Inc.’s AVGO shares gained 9.4% after it reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $15.95 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.83 billion.

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE jumped 20.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 84 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents.

Samsara Inc.’s IOT shares soared 17.4% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $391.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372.3 million.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM lost 2.8% on energy emerging as one of the worst-hit sectors in the session.

