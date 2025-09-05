Company News for Sep 5, 2025

Ciena Corp.’s ( CIEN ) shares jumped 23.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. ( GIII ) rose 1.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s ( AEO ) shares soared 38% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share.

Shares of Science Applications International Corp. ( SAIC ) tumbled 6.9% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1,769 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,858.39 million.

