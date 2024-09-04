Company News for Sep 4, 2024

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) shares fell 1.6% after Reuters reports that the company plans to produce a six-seat version of its Model Y in China starting in late 2025



Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. ( PCVX ) surged 36.4% after positive Phase 1/2 results for its 31-valent pneumococcal vaccine



CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK ) shares tumbled 15.6% after its August update showed a drop in bitcoin production compared to previous months.



Shares of Vistra ( VST ) plunged 11.3% as investors sold off the stock to lock in profits after its 120% gain this year.



