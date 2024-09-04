News & Insights

Company News for Sep 4, 2024

September 04, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

  • Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shares fell 1.6% after Reuters  reports that the company plans to produce a six-seat version of its Model Y in China starting in late 2025
     
  • Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) surged 36.4% after positive Phase 1/2 results for its 31-valent pneumococcal vaccine
     
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) shares tumbled 15.6% after its August update showed a drop in bitcoin production compared to previous months.
     
  • Shares of Vistra (VST) plunged 11.3% as investors sold off the stock to lock in profits after its 120% gain this year.
     

Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations.
