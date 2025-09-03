Company News for Sep 3, 2025

Signet Jewelers Ltd.’s ( SIG ) shares rose 2.7% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 per share.

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. ( PEP ) gained 1.1% following The Wall Street Journal report that activist Elliott Management had taken a $4 billion stake in the company.

Cytokinetics Inc.’s ( CYTK ) shares soared 40.5% after the successful clinical trial results of the biotech company’s heart disease drug, aficamten.

Shares of Air Lease Corp. ( AL ) climbed 6.8% following the company’s merger deal with Apollo, Brookfield, SMBC Aviation Capital and Sumitomo.

