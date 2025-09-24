Company News for Sep 24, 2025

The Boeing Co.’s ( BA ) shares gained 2% after the company entered an agreement to deliver 22, 787 Dreamliners Uzbekistan Airways for $8 billion.

Shares of IonQ Inc. ( IONQ ) surged 4.5% following the company’s claim of achieving a “significant quantum internet milestone.”

The Walt Disney Co.’s ( DIS ) shares fell 0.3% after the company raised subscription prices of its streaming services.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN ) slid 3% following the company’s decision to close all of its Fresh supermarkets in the United Kingdom.

