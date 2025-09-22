Company News for Sep 22, 2025

FedEx Corp.’s ( FDX ) shares advanced 2.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.83 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 per share.

Shares of Lennar Corp. ( LEN ) tumbled 4.2% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 per share.

Newmont Corp.’s ( NEM ) shares surged 4.3% after the company sold its stake in Orla Mining for a consideration of $439 million.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. ( BHF ) soared 27.2% following news that the company is in advanced talks to be acquired by Aquarian Holdings for $65-$70 per share.





