Company News for Sep 19, 2025

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. ( DRI ) tumbled 7.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.97 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 per share.

FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s ( FDS ) shares plummeted 10.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $4.05 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.15 per share.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ( CBRL ) declined 7.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.74 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s ( META ) shares gained 0.6% on the broader tech rally.

