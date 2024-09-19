Company News for Sep 19, 2024

General Mills Inc.’s ( GIS ) shares rose 0.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. ( CWST ) tumbled 5.8% after the company announced plans for a $400 million equity offering of its Class A common stock.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. ( X ) surged 1.5% following news that Nippon Steel received permission from U.S. security officials to refile its plans to purchase U.S. Steel.

Intuitive Machines Inc.’s ( LUNR ) shares soared 38.3% after the company secured $4.8 billion space network contract from NASA.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.