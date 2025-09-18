Stocks

Company News for Sep 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) declined 2.6% following a report that the Internet regulator of China has imposed a ban on the biggest tech companies from buying AI microchips from NVIDIA.
  • Lyft, Inc.’s (LYFT) shares soared 13.1% following reports that Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Waymo will team up with the ride-hailing company to roll out self-driving taxi rides in Nashville in 2026.
  • Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) declined 0.4% on the broader tech slump. 
  • Amazon.com, Inc.’s (AMZN) shares fell 1% on the broader tech slump. 

