Company News for Sep 18, 2025

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) declined 2.6% following a report that the Internet regulator of China has imposed a ban on the biggest tech companies from buying AI microchips from NVIDIA.

Lyft, Inc.’s ( LYFT ) shares soared 13.1% following reports that Alphabet’s ( GOOGL ) Waymo will team up with the ride-hailing company to roll out self-driving taxi rides in Nashville in 2026.

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META ) declined 0.4% on the broader tech slump.

Amazon.com, Inc.’s ( AMZN ) shares fell 1% on the broader tech slump.

