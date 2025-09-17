Company News for Sep 17, 2025

Shares of Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) gained 1.5% following reports that the company is part of a consortium that will keep the Chinese short video app TikTok running in the United States if a deal between the two nations is finalized.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s ( CMG ) shares increased 1.9% after approving an extra $500 million for buybacks, bringing its total authorization to about $750 million as of Sept. 15.

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ( ADTN ) plummeted 15.1% after the company unveiled a $150 million convertible senior notes offering.

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. ( PLAY ) tumbled 16.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.4 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.

