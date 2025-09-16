Company News for Sep 16, 2025

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) declined 0.04% after China’s market regulator said it will continue its investigation into the company, claiming that the chipmaker violated the country’s anti-monopoly law.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s ( HIMS ) shares declined 2.8% after the FDA Commissioner wrote in a journal that the company’s Super Bowl advertisement was a breach of regulations.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) rose 1.1% on the broader tech rally.

Netflix, Inc.’s ( NFLX ) shares rose 1.2% on the broader tech rally.

3 Stocks Poised to Lead the AI Software Race

The software market is expected to witness a remarkable growth trajectory worldwide. Advancements in AI, increased demand for cybersecurity, and the rapid expansion of automation and robotics is offering investors an opportunity to unlock significant growth right now.

Which software stocks will soar? Which will fizzle out? Find out in our urgent special report, Software is Eating the World. It examines where the software industry stands now and reveals three favorite software stocks to own

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.