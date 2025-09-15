Company News for Sep 15, 2025

Shares of RH ( RH ) declined 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 per share.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s ( SMCI ) shares gained 2.4% after the company said that it has started large-scale shipments of its Nvidia Blackwell Ultra systems to customers around the globe.

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. ( BBAI ) jumped 3.9% after the company announced that its technology helped speed up passenger arrivals at Nashville International Airport.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s ( WBD ) shares surged 16.7% after CNBC reported that Paramount Skydance Corporation ( PSKY ) is gearing up to make a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

