Company News for Sep 12, 2025

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA jumped 6% as optimism over Fed rate-cut expectations and a technical breakout fueled strong buying momentum.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD soared 29% on reports that Paramount Skydance is preparing a majority-cash takeover bid for the company.

Dow Inc.’s DOW stock gained 5% on materials emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. ABBV rose 4.1% after the company secured a settlement extending patent protection for its immunology drug Rinvoq until 2037, ruling out generic competition for years.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.