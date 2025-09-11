Stocks

Company News for Sep 11, 2025

September 11, 2025

  • Shares of Synopsys, Inc. SNPS plummeted 35.8% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.39 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL slid 3.2%, falling for the fourth straight session.
  • Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s KMI stock gained 2.5% on energy emerging as one of the biggest sectors of the day.
  • Shares of GameStop Corp. GME jumped 3.3% after reporting second-quarter 2025 earnings of 25 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents.

