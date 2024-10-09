Company News for Oct 9, 2024

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP ) gained 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30 per share.

JD.com, Inc.’s ( JD ) tumbled 7.5% after China’s state planner Zheng Shanjie could not provide any new economic stimulus plans.

Shares of Bilibili Inc. ( BILI ) plummeted 12.9% after China avoided announcing new stimulus plans.

Tesla, Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares gained 1.5% on the broader tech rally.

Zacks Investment Research

