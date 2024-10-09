Company News for Oct 9, 2024

- Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) gained 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30 per share.
- JD.com, Inc.’s (JD) tumbled 7.5% after China’s state planner Zheng Shanjie could not provide any new economic stimulus plans.
- Shares of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) plummeted 12.9% after China avoided announcing new stimulus plans.
- Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA) shares gained 1.5% on the broader tech rally.
