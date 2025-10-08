Company News for Oct 8, 2025

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. ( STZ ) gained 1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 per share.

Tesla, Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares declined 4.5% after the company launched cheaper Model Y and Model 3 versions of its electric vehicles.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) rose 1.5% after the company entered into a partnership with AI startup Anthropic, wherein the software giant will integrate the company’s chatbot Claude into its software portfolio.

Microsoft Corporation’s ( MSFT ) shares fell 0.9% on the broader tech decline.

