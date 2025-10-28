Stocks

Company News for Oct 28, 2025

October 28, 2025 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) surged 4.1% after posting third-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) shares jumped 14.1% after the company posted third-quarter revenues of $244.60 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.30 million. 
  • Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) climbed 7.6% after reporting third-quarter revenues of $4,306 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,137.85 million. 
  • Revvity Inc.’s (RVTY) shares fell 1.8% after the company reported third-quarter revenues of $698.95 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699.98 million. 

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Access the Report Free Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARLP
DQ
KDP
RVTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.