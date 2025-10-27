Company News for Oct 27, 2025

Shares of Intel Corp. ( INTC ) rose 0.3% after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s ( SSNC ) shares surged 4.6% after the company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 per share.

Shares of Ford Motor Co. ( F ) jumped 12.2% after reporting third-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.

General Dynamics Corp.’s ( GD ) shares gained 2.7% after posting third-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 per share.

