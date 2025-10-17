Company News for Oct 17, 2025

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. ( MMC ) plummeted 8.5% after the company posted flat operating margin and less-than expected growth in its risk and insurance business.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s ( JBHT ) shares soared 22.1% after reporting third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 per share.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. ( EPAC ) climbed 4.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.

Snap-on Inc.’s ( SNA ) shares rose 3.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.71 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.59 per share.





