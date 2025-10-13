Company News for Oct 13, 2025

Levi Strauss & Co.’s ( LEVI ) shares plunged 12.6% after the company said that its fourth-quarter margins will be dented by recent tariffs imposed by the U.S. government.

Shares of Applied Digital Corp. ( APLD ) jumped 16.1% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $64.22 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.97 million.

QUALCOMM Inc.’s ( QCOM ) shares plummeted 7.3% after China started an antitrust investigation over its acquisition of Israel's Autotalks.

Shares of AstraZeneca plc ( AZN ) fell 0.6% after the company reached an agreement with the U.S. government to reduce its drug prices in the United States.

