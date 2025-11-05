Company News for Nov 5, 2025

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. ( LDOS ) surged 3.4% after reporting third-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 per share.

LDOS Yum! Brands Inc.’s ( YUM ) shares climbed 7.3% posting third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 per share.

YUM Wingstop Inc.’s ( WING ) shares jumped 10.9% after the company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share.

WING Shares of Marriott International Inc. ( MAR ) advanced 3.2% after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 per share.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.