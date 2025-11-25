Company News for Nov 25, 2025

Shares of CureVac N.V. ( CVAC ) rose 1.6% after reporting third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $0.10 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17 per share.

CVAC Corporación América Airports S.A.’s ( CAAP ) shares gained 1.6% after posting third-quarter 2025 revenues of $532.10 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $491.50 million.

CAAP Novo Nordisk A/S’s ( NVO ) shares tumbled 5.6% after the clinical trial of its Alzheimer’s disease failed to meet the primary target of slowing progression.

NVO Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA ) surged 5.1% after the company announced that its AI-app, Qwen, had witnessed 10 million downloads within its first week of launching.

