Company News for May 8, 2026

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT ) jumped 5.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.

MCFT Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s ( TNDM ) shares gained 2.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 loss of $0.3 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46 per share.

TNDM Shares of Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS ) plummeted 21.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 per share.

ZTS Becton, Dickinson and Company’s ( BDX ) shares climbed 5.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $2.9 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 per share.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.