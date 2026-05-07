Company News for May 7, 2026

Shares of The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) jumped 7.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 per share.

DIS Novavax, Inc.’s ( NVAX ) shares surged 15.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 loss of $0.06 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25 per share.

NVAX Shares of Marriott International, Inc. ( MAR ) gained 1.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.72 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share.

MAR BorgWarner Inc.’s ( BWA ) shares rose 3.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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